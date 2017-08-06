Ricky Rubio excited to play for team ‘that really believed in me’

Ricky Rubio’s tenure with the Minnesota Timberwolves was filled with trade rumors, and now that the point guard is out of there, he seems pretty relieved.

Rubio, never a favorite of Minnesota coach Tom Thibodeau, is hoping for a new lease on life with the Utah Jazz, and he certainly sounds refreshed and relieved.

“To get traded, it’s not fun, but I was really excited to go to an organization that really believed in me,” Rubio said, via Ryan McDonald of the Deseret News. “It’s a great basketball organization with a good tradition. It was a little weird. I was six years in Minnesota. My name was in the papers with rumors and all that stuff for the last couple years, but never traded. This summer, I guess it was time. I have no regrets. I had a great time in Minnesota, but I think it was time for the both of us to move on. I think it was that time of our relationship that it didn’t work out the way we wanted, and we move on.”

It’s fair to say that Rubio wasn’t highly valued at the end of his Timberwolves tenure, but the Jazz have big plans for him. We’ll see if that helps his play.