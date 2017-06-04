Rihanna did not heckle Kevin Durant on free throw attempt

One of the most entertaining subplots from Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Thursday was the supposed beef between Rihanna and Kevin Durant. Rihanna, a Cleveland Cavaliers fan, was accused of heckling Durant while sitting courtside, but did she really?

On one of Durant’s free throw attempts during Golden State’s blowout win, someone could be heard yelling “brick!” It was assumed that the taunting came from Rihanna, especially after Durant looked in her direction when he drained a 3-pointer later in the game.

A video that was shared by ESPN on Friday showed a different camera angle, and it revealed that it was actually a woman sitting next to Rihanna who shouted something during Durant’s free throw attempt. Complex said the woman is Rihanna’s personal assistant, Jenn Rosales.

When informed after the game that social media was buzzing about his alleged exchange with Rihanna, Durant said he had no idea what people were talking about. But even if he didn’t stare down Rihanna, the music icon still drove Warriors owner Joe Lacob nuts during the playoffs two years ago. That wouldn’t have been the first time she made her presence known.