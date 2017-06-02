Ad Unit
Friday, June 2, 2017

Rihanna, Kevin Durant seemed to have beef during Game 1

June 2, 2017
by Larry Brown

Kevin Durant fans

Rihanna and Kevin Durant seemed to get into it a bit during Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Thursday night.

Rihanna is a Cleveland Cavaliers fan, so she didn’t enjoy seeing her team get roasted by the Warriors in Game 1. At one point it sounded like she yelled “brick” during a Kevin Durant free throw attempt:

And after a 3-pointer, some thought Durant stared down Rihanna, who was sitting in the front row:

Even though her team lost by 22, Rihanna hasn’t lost hope. She dismissed dissenters after the game:

The Cavs definitely don’t want Rihanna fighting their battles.


Follow Larry Brown Sports on Twitter | Like us on Facebook for latest news

Comments

comments powered by Disqus