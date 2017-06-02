Rihanna, Kevin Durant seemed to have beef during Game 1

Rihanna and Kevin Durant seemed to get into it a bit during Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Thursday night.

Rihanna is a Cleveland Cavaliers fan, so she didn’t enjoy seeing her team get roasted by the Warriors in Game 1. At one point it sounded like she yelled “brick” during a Kevin Durant free throw attempt:

Listen: Rihanna yells "BRIIIIIICK!!!" at Durant during free throw, he stares her down twice (h/t @tshent) pic.twitter.com/XYdFOv9mc3 — Rob Perez (@World_Wide_Wob) June 2, 2017

And after a 3-pointer, some thought Durant stared down Rihanna, who was sitting in the front row:

Looks like Kevin Durant may have stared down Rihanna after that 3-pointer pic.twitter.com/Lkf3SEQ14Z — Jordan Greer (@jordangreer42) June 2, 2017

Even though her team lost by 22, Rihanna hasn’t lost hope. She dismissed dissenters after the game:

Rihanna: "it doesn't matter, bitch", as she passes Cavs locker room. pic.twitter.com/6DJDBL25Gj — Tony Zarrella (@TonyZ19) June 2, 2017

The Cavs definitely don’t want Rihanna fighting their battles.