Rihanna mocks herself on Instagram after Cavs’ loss to Warriors

Rihanna is accepting her L with open arms.

On Tuesday, the pop singer (and noted LeBron James fan) posted a pair of self-deprecating memes to Instagram after the Golden State Warriors defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers to win the NBA title.

#childish A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Jun 13, 2017 at 4:08am PDT

#LongLiveTheKing #KingisStillKingB*tch (whispers congrats to KD, cause….ROCNation) BUT: me and @mdollas11 beefing all summer!! A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Jun 13, 2017 at 3:28am PDT

Of course, Ms. Fenty caused quite a stir while sitting courtside at Oracle Arena during Game 1 of the Finals series. But credit to her for embracing the memes in defeat just as much as she did in victory last year.