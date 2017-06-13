Rihanna mocks herself on Instagram after Cavs’ loss to Warriors
Rihanna is accepting her L with open arms.
On Tuesday, the pop singer (and noted LeBron James fan) posted a pair of self-deprecating memes to Instagram after the Golden State Warriors defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers to win the NBA title.
Of course, Ms. Fenty caused quite a stir while sitting courtside at Oracle Arena during Game 1 of the Finals series. But credit to her for embracing the memes in defeat just as much as she did in victory last year.