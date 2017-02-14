Rob Hennigan: Aaron Gordon will see more time at power forward

The Orlando Magic may not have gotten the best return package for Serge Ibaka, but the good news is that the trade will allow one of their best young players to shift back to his more natural position.

Speaking with reporters on Tuesday, Magic general manager Rob Hennigan said that Aaron Gordon will “definitely” see more time at the power forward position and added that it will ultimately be head coach Frank Vogel’s decision, per Keith Smith of RealGM.

Orlando has been unorthodox in the way they’ve utilized the 21-year-old Gordon this season, mostly due to the sheer number of bodies in their frontcourt. Gordon has responded with modest averages of 11.2 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 1.9 assists per game. But with Ibaka now in Toronto and the playoffs far out of reach for the 21-36 Magic, they can now focus the rest of the year on player development, and that’s great news for the high-flying Gordon.