Rob Pelinka finalizing deal to become Lakers GM

Rob Pelinka, who is notably the agent of Kobe Bryant, reportedly is finalizing a deal to become the Los Angeles Lakers’ GM.

The Lakers made sweeping changes to their front office on Tuesday, announcing the firing of longtime GM Mitch Kupchak, and the replacement of Jim Buss as Director of Basketball Operations in favor of Magic Johnson. The Vertical’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports that the Lakers initially targeted Warriors GM Bob Myers for the job, but he turned them down, leading them to look towards Pelinka.

Pelinka has a long-standing relationship with the Lakers because of Bryant, as well as his relationship with Jeanie Buss, who appears to be seizing power within the organization.

Multiple reporters throughout the day Tuesday said Pelinka is the team’s top choice.

What’s one thing Pelinka could bring to the table?

Many agents said the Lakers were out of touch with what players wanted in pitch meetings. That likely wouldn't be the case with Rob Pelinka. — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) February 21, 2017

Wojnarowski says that one reason the Lakers decided to make the move now is because of the front office’s failure to acquire DeMarcus Cousins from Sacramento. Cousins ended up in New Orleans after the Lakers reportedly declined to trade Brandon Ingram for him.

One serious issue for Pelinka is that in order to become Lakers GM, he needs to divest himself of his separate interests as an agent first. Here’s a look at his extensive NBA client list: