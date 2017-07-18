Rob Pelinka offers over-the-top quote about Kentavious Caldwell-Pope signing

Los Angeles Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka is really, really excited that his team landed Kentavious Caldwell-Pope.

At a press conference introducing the guard on Tuesday, the Laker general manager went as far as to compare Caldwell-Pope’s signing to a Biblical gift from above.

Full Rob Pelinka quote on the Lakers signing KCP. I swear this is real. pic.twitter.com/utwK62dDR0 — Drew Garrison (@DrewGarrisonSBN) July 18, 2017

Nothing against Caldwell-Pope, who is a perfectly solid guard, particularly defensively. But can you imagine Pelinka’s reaction if the Lakers managed to land a franchise player?

Of course, this is a front office that we’re slowly learning is prone to hyperbole in certain ways. We’ll probably hear much more as time goes on and the young Lakers team begins to grow up.