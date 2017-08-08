Robert Horry punched heckler at son’s basketball tournament

Robert Horry is giving a whole new meaning to his nickname “Big Shot Bob.”

The retired seven-time NBA champion was caught on video by TMZ Sports in a physical altercation with a heckler at his son’s basketball tournament in Los Angeles over the weekend.

In the video, you can see the man shoving the 46-year-old Horry before Horry responds by throwing multiple punches at him.

“The guy was trash talking the whole game,” Horry was quoted as saying. “He shoved me. Where I’m from, you protect yourself.”

A 16-season NBA veteran and one of the greatest clutch players in league history, Horry is now working as an analyst for Spectrum SportsNet. Other than a controversial opinion or two, Horry mostly keeps a low profile these days, but there’s at least somewhat of a legitimate self-defense argument here.