Rock legend Flea says Lonzo Ball will be better than Jason Kidd

Flea, the bassist for the Red Hot Chili Peppers, is a diehard Lakers fan. The rock legend is bullish on Los Angeles rookie Lonzo Ball following Summer League play, where the No. 2 overall pick turned heads with his unselfish play and balanced stat sheets.

TMZ caught up with Flea and he gushed about the young point guard out of UCLA.

“Lonzo Ball is my favorite basketball player on the planet,” Flea said. “He will be Rookie of the Year. The way he plays is so awesome, man.”

In 2009, Rolling Stone ranked Flea, a founding member of the RHCPs, the second-best bassist of all time. He knows more than just music, though. The Australian bassist is an avid follower of hoops.

“I’m so high on him, man,” Flea said of Ball. “I mean, we haven’t seen a player who plays like this. I like him better than Jason Kidd … he’s just such an uplifting dude on the court, man. I have complete and utter faith in him.”

Flea has been following Ball’s career for some time. He said he attends high school games in California and saw Chino Hills play, with all three of the Ball brothers, two summers ago.