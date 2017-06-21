Report: Rockets trying to clear cap space to pursue top free agents

The Houston Rockets rewarded Daryl Morey with a four-year contract extension on Wednesday, and the general manager’s first order of business will reportedly be trying to clear cap space to pursue the best free agents on the market.

According to ESPN’s Marc Stein, the Rockets have made Ryan Anderson, Lou Williams and Patrick Beverley all available on the trade market. The goal is to free up room to potentially make offers to Blake Griffin, Chris Paul and others.

Free Agency Scuttle: Houston is making Ryan Anderson/Lou Williams/Patrick Beverley available via trade to create summer spending flexibility — Marc Stein (@ESPNSteinLine) June 21, 2017

The Rockets like all those players, but it was also clear in GM Daryl Morey's recent visit with @ZachLowe_NBA that Houston has big plans. — Marc Stein (@ESPNSteinLine) June 21, 2017

Chris Paul, Blake Griffin, Paul Millsap and Kyle Lowry … four free agents Houston, according to league sources, plans to pursue in July, — Marc Stein (@ESPNSteinLine) June 21, 2017

James Harden has two years remaining on his current deal, but the Rockets are reportedly looking to sign him to a max extension this summer. Part of the reason for that is they want to show prospective free agents that they are serious about building a contender for the long haul.

Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Clippers appear to be on the verge of blowing up. They are said to be dangling DeAndre Jordan in trade talks, and Paul may have his eyes on signing with another Western Conference powerhouse this summer. If they lose one of the aforementioned three players, they could end up having to go into rebuilding mode. The Rockets would obviously be happy to help send them there.