Rockets have reportedly expressed interest in Serge Ibaka

Could James Harden and Serge Ibaka be teaming up to try and rule the Western Conference once again?

According to a report by Calvin Watkins of ESPN on Wednesday, the Houston Rockets have “some interest” in acquiring the Orlando Magic big man ahead of the February 23 trade deadline.

Ibaka, who is averaging 15.2 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 1.6 blocks per game this season, was teammates with Harden on the Oklahoma City Thunder from 2009 to 2012, making the NBA Finals in their last season together.

With the Magic said to be stepping up their efforts to move Ibaka, he would make for a great potential fit on the Rockets. Head coach Mike D’Antoni is known to be fond of perimeter-oriented big men, and Ibaka’s shot blocking and pick-and-roll defense would provide the perfect complement to the Houston frontcourt duo of Ryan Anderson and Clint Capela. And though Ibaka’s expiring contract would make any potential trade a gamble for the Rockets, he could be just the piece they need to give the likes of the Warriors and the Spurs a serious run for their money out West.