Report: Rockets interested in Iman Shumpert, won’t trade Patrick Beverley

The Houston Rockets may still be trying to make moves after acquiring former Sixth Man of the Year Lou Williams from the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday.

ESPN’s Marc Stein reports on Wednesday that the Rockets have engaged in trade talks with the Cleveland Cavaliers for swingman Iman Shumpert but are being asked to give up guard Patrick Beverley, which they don’t want to do.

Stein also adds that Beverley has drawn trade interest from the New York Knicks and the Chicago Bulls as well but wants to remain in Houston.

It’s common knowledge that the Cavs are in the market for another point guard. However, trying to acquire Beverley, an elite perimeter defender, a locker room favorite, and one of the longest-tenured Rockets, is likely fighting a losing battle. As for Shumpert, a strong one-on-one defender in his own right, the Cavs have had character concerns with him in the recent past, but J.R. Smith’s continued injury absence may just help him stay in Cleveland through Thursday’s trade deadline.