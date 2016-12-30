Report: Rockets interested in trading for Kosta Koufos

The Houston Rockets have a size deficiency, and the Sacramento Kings may have just the right solution to offer.

According to a report by Marc Stein of ESPN on Friday, Kings center Kosta Koufos has emerged as a “prime” trade target for the Rockets.

Trade rumble: Houston has made no secret of its desire to add a big man and the Kings' Kosta Koufos, I'm told, has emerged as a prime target — Marc Stein (@ESPNSteinLine) December 30, 2016

ESPN’s Zach Lowe adds that Houston has been dangling forward Corey Brewer but to little avail.

Have heard from a few teams HOU is dangling Brewer, which isn't getting them much traction. https://t.co/Lmtv6Ix2dZ — Zach Lowe (@ZachLowe_NBA) December 30, 2016

The Rockets will be without their starting center for at least another few weeks, which has forced them to give the 6-foot-11 Nene and the 6-foot-8 Montrezl Harrell heavy burn at the 5. The 27-year-old Koufos, a true seven-footer who can make an impact on both ends of the floor, is averaging 5.9 points and 5.8 rebounds in just 19.7 minutes per game for the Kings this season on a career-high 57.4 percent from the field.

Koufos has been on the trading block since the summer as we already know that the Sacramento frontcourt is the logjam to define all logjams. As such, a move to Houston could be mutually beneficial for both teams.

Image Credit: Godofredo Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports