Rockets, Knicks trade talks for Carmelo Anthony stalling

Carmelo Anthony may want a trade to the Houston Rockets, but that might not happen in the immediate future.

ESPN’s Ian Begley says recent trade talks between the Knicks and Rockets about Anthony didn’t go anywhere.

Sources: NYK, Rockets touched base recently on a trade involving Carmelo but didn't gain much traction: https://t.co/sdrjFlVNcH — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) July 1, 2017

Begley says Ryan Anderson is one player the Rockets offered in a deal.

Anthony has a no-trade clause, but he is believed to have interest in joining the Rockets, where he’d be able to team with his buddy, Chris Paul.

Anthony could seek a buyout from the Knicks, but the team likely prefers to trade him instead.

One reason for the delay — aside from an issue over the pieces involved in a deal — is that the Knicks may want to get their management situation settled before making proceeding on an Anthony trade. They’re currently trying to hire a new president after firing Phil Jackson on Wednesday.