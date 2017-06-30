Ad Unit
Friday, June 30, 2017

Rockets, Knicks trade talks for Carmelo Anthony stalling

June 30, 2017
by Larry Brown

Carmelo Anthony may want a trade to the Houston Rockets, but that might not happen in the immediate future.

ESPN’s Ian Begley says recent trade talks between the Knicks and Rockets about Anthony didn’t go anywhere.

Begley says Ryan Anderson is one player the Rockets offered in a deal.

Anthony has a no-trade clause, but he is believed to have interest in joining the Rockets, where he’d be able to team with his buddy, Chris Paul.

Anthony could seek a buyout from the Knicks, but the team likely prefers to trade him instead.

One reason for the delay — aside from an issue over the pieces involved in a deal — is that the Knicks may want to get their management situation settled before making proceeding on an Anthony trade. They’re currently trying to hire a new president after firing Phil Jackson on Wednesday.


