Report: Rockets think they will land Carmelo Anthony or Paul George

It certainly does not sound like the Houston Rockets are done making big moves.

According to ESPN’s Tim MacMahon, one source says the Rockets believe they’re getting either Carmelo Anthony or Paul George to pair with James Harden and soon-to-be-acquired point guard Chris Paul.

Source on Rockets: "They think they are getting Carmelo or Paul George." — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) June 28, 2017

ESPN’s Ian Begley added that Paul has spent time recently expressing a desire to play with Anthony.

FWIW: Chris Paul was telling people a few days ago that he hoped to play with Carmelo Anthony. https://t.co/KFYtMWczIu — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) June 28, 2017

There is the issue of getting one of these players to Houston. After all the salary cap gymnastics the Rockets will go through to make the Paul trade happen, a second move of that magnitude is probably unrealistic. Anthony being bought out would make things easier, but it is unclear if the Knicks have any interest in going down that road.