Wednesday, June 28, 2017

Report: Rockets think they will land Carmelo Anthony or Paul George

June 28, 2017
by Grey Papke

Carmelo Anthony

It certainly does not sound like the Houston Rockets are done making big moves.

According to ESPN’s Tim MacMahon, one source says the Rockets believe they’re getting either Carmelo Anthony or Paul George to pair with James Harden and soon-to-be-acquired point guard Chris Paul.

ESPN’s Ian Begley added that Paul has spent time recently expressing a desire to play with Anthony.

There is the issue of getting one of these players to Houston. After all the salary cap gymnastics the Rockets will go through to make the Paul trade happen, a second move of that magnitude is probably unrealistic. Anthony being bought out would make things easier, but it is unclear if the Knicks have any interest in going down that road.


