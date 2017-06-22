Ad Unit
Thursday, June 22, 2017

Report: Rockets still pursuing Paul George

June 22, 2017
by Grey Papke

Paul George

The Houston Rockets reportedly remain engaged on trade talks regarding Paul George.

According to ESPN’s Marc Stein, the Rockets still want George, though there is no indication that anything is done yet.

It’s worth noting that Houston and the Indiana Pacers may struggle to match up on a deal.

George may have a preference for a different Texas team. It’s obviously a fit for Houston’s roster, but realistically, the Rockets simply may not have the pieces to get something done here.


Follow Larry Brown Sports on Twitter | Like us on Facebook for latest news

Comments

comments powered by Disqus