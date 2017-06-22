Report: Rockets still pursuing Paul George

The Houston Rockets reportedly remain engaged on trade talks regarding Paul George.

According to ESPN’s Marc Stein, the Rockets still want George, though there is no indication that anything is done yet.

The Houston Rockets, according to league sources, remain in trade pursuit of Indiana's Paul George … — Marc Stein (@ESPNSteinLine) June 22, 2017

It’s worth noting that Houston and the Indiana Pacers may struggle to match up on a deal.

Houston's pursuit of PG is complicated by the fact their best asset, Capela, plays same position as Miles Turner https://t.co/HGtcz3BIuR — Nate Duncan (@NateDuncanNBA) June 22, 2017

George may have a preference for a different Texas team. It’s obviously a fit for Houston’s roster, but realistically, the Rockets simply may not have the pieces to get something done here.