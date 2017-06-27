Ad Unit
Tuesday, June 27, 2017

Rockets reportedly a serious threat to sign Chris Paul

June 27, 2017
by Larry Brown

Chris Paul

Chris Paul will be a man in demand this summer, and the Houston Rockets are the latest team vying for his services.

ESPN’s Marc Stein reported on Tuesday night that the Rockets are a serious threat to sign CP3.

Apparently Houston’s James Harden has been recruiting Paul.

Paul has been with the Clippers for the past six seasons after spending the first six of his career with New Orleans. He still might re-sign with the Clippers, but there is a lot of competition for his services.

In addition to the Clippers and Houston, the Spurs are said to be a legitimate threat for CP3. Paul may also consider the Denver Nuggets.


Follow Larry Brown Sports on Twitter | Like us on Facebook for latest news




Comments

comments powered by Disqus