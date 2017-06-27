Rockets reportedly a serious threat to sign Chris Paul

Chris Paul will be a man in demand this summer, and the Houston Rockets are the latest team vying for his services.

ESPN’s Marc Stein reported on Tuesday night that the Rockets are a serious threat to sign CP3.

Story going online now: League sources tell me Houston has emerged as an increasingly serious threat to sign Chris Paul in free agency. — Marc Stein (@ESPNSteinLine) June 28, 2017

Apparently Houston’s James Harden has been recruiting Paul.

League sources say James Harden is among those in Houston advocating for the signing of Chris Paul and has made that known to CP3 directly. — Marc Stein (@ESPNSteinLine) June 28, 2017

Paul has been with the Clippers for the past six seasons after spending the first six of his career with New Orleans. He still might re-sign with the Clippers, but there is a lot of competition for his services.

In addition to the Clippers and Houston, the Spurs are said to be a legitimate threat for CP3. Paul may also consider the Denver Nuggets.