Report: Rockets’ trade for Iman Shumpert stalls

The Cleveland Cavaliers’ efforts to get some salary relief have reportedly hit a stumbling block.

A proposed trade that would send Iman Shumpert to the Houston Rockets has stalled, according to Shams Charania of the Vertical, apparently in part due to the Rockets’ decision to sign P.J. Tucker as a free agent.

For now, Cavs/Rockets deal for Shumpert has significantly stalled, league sources say. Houston agreed with P.J. Tucker last night. https://t.co/2KekvjOBeg — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 2, 2017

Tucker and Shumpert occupy similar roles, and Tucker is friendly with new Rockets point guard Chris Paul, which likely made a difference. They may have more moves to come.

From Cleveland’s perspective, a Shumpert trade would have opened up some luxury tax breathing room. They’ll have to find some other way to do that now.