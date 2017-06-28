Report: Rockets trying to trade for Paul George

The Houston Rockets are trying to position themselves to make a major splash this offseason, and one way they could do that is by trading for Indiana Pacers star Paul George.

In addition to reporting that the Rockets have emerged as “serious threats” to sign Chris Paul, ESPN’s Marc Stein cited sources on Tuesday who told him the Rockets remain in the hunt to land George. Although all indications have been that George would not agree to an extension with any team other than the Los Angeles Lakers, Houston is willing to risk adding him even as a one-year rental.

George is being pursued by numerous teams, and the market for him is quite unique. While the 27-year-old is one of the best players in the NBA and a franchise-altering talent, he is planning to opt out of his contract at the end of next season. Teams would be willing to pay a much higher premium for George if he assured them he would sign an extension, but numerous reports have indicated the swingman wants to play for his hometown Lakers.

While another team seems like the early favorite to acquire George, the Rockets obviously can’t be counted out. They’re working on clearing salary cap space to pair one or two more superstars with James Harden, and it sounds like they are committed to contending in the West.