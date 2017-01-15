Rodney Hood has no structural damage after scary knee injury

The Utah Jazz can breathe a major sigh of relief.

According to a report by Tony Jones of the Salt Lake Tribune on Sunday, Jazz swingman Rodney Hood has been diagnosed with a bone bruise in his right knee but no other structural damage after undergoing an MRI.

Tribune sources: Rodney Hood underwent an MRI this morning and has been diagnosed with a bone bruise. No other structural damage — Tony Jones (@tribjazz) January 15, 2017

It’s about as good of news as the Jazz could have hoped for after Hood’s knee buckled on a fastbreak late in the fourth quarter of Saturday’s 114-107 victory over the Orlando Magic. The Duke product could be heard screaming in pain after going down and could not put any weight on the leg as he was helped off the floor. At first glance, it appeared to have all the makings of a season-ender.

Fortunately however, Hood, who is averaging 14.0 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 2.0 assists per game this season as a key scoring threat on the wing for Utah, appears to have escaped calamity here. With all the injury woes they have already been through this season, the Jazz should thank their lucky stars that Hood’s injury wasn’t much worse.