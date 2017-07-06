Rudy Gay agrees to two-year deal with Spurs

The Spurs have added offensive firepower to their team in the form of versatile forward Rudy Gay.

San Antonio has been quiet this offseason as other teams in the NBA’s Western Conference like the Rockets and Thunder have made big improvements to their rosters. Now, the Spurs have gotten in on the act as well with the addition of Gay.

Free agent forward Rudy Gay has agreed to a two year deal with the Spurs, league sourcs tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 7, 2017

Sources: Rudy Gay's deal with the Spurs: two-years, $17M-plus with a player option. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 7, 2017

Gay likely could have received more money elsewhere, but obviously chose to sacrifice some earnings for a chance to play with a contender. Now 30 years old, Gay just completed his 11th season in the NBA. Over that span, he has made just one playoff appearance, in 2012 with the Grizzlies.

Last season, Gay played in just 30 games for the Kings and averaged 18.7 points 6.3 rebounds, and 1.5 steals per game. His season was cut short due to a ruptured Achilles he suffered in January. Gay is expected to be healthy and ready to go for training camp.