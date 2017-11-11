Rudy Gobert hints Dion Waiters intentionally dove at his knee

Rudy Gobert thinks that Dion Waiters got away with a dirty play on Friday.

The Utah Jazz center suffered a right knee contusion in the third quarter of an 84-74 loss to the Miami Heat when Waiters collided with him on a loose ball.

Rudy Gobert injures his knee during a dive for a loose ball pic.twitter.com/h7ikgvoR5y — The Render (@TheRenderNBA) November 11, 2017

Gobert was ultimately OK, but the play stuck with him. After the game, the All-NBA big hinted on Twitter that Waiters intentionally dove at his knee.

Dove for the ball right… https://t.co/0xnXZVy2eG — Rudy Gobert (@rudygobert27) November 11, 2017

Perhaps the loss and the fact that Waiters scored 12 points in the fourth quarter to close out the game added to Gobert’s disgust. But the All-Defensive First Teamer has had problems with that same knee in the past, so it’s easy to see why he might be upset.