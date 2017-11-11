pixel 1
Saturday, November 11, 2017

Rudy Gobert hints Dion Waiters intentionally dove at his knee

November 11, 2017
by Darryn Albert

Rudy Gobert thinks that Dion Waiters got away with a dirty play on Friday.

The Utah Jazz center suffered a right knee contusion in the third quarter of an 84-74 loss to the Miami Heat when Waiters collided with him on a loose ball.

Gobert was ultimately OK, but the play stuck with him. After the game, the All-NBA big hinted on Twitter that Waiters intentionally dove at his knee.

Perhaps the loss and the fact that Waiters scored 12 points in the fourth quarter to close out the game added to Gobert’s disgust. But the All-Defensive First Teamer has had problems with that same knee in the past, so it’s easy to see why he might be upset.

