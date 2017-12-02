Rudy Gobert has perfect tweet about Donovan Mitchell’s huge game

Rudy Gobert had a great reaction to teammate Donovan Mitchell’s huge game on Friday night.

After Mitchell went for 41 points in the Utah Jazz’s 114-108 win over the New Orleans Pelicans, Gobert sent this tweet:

Someone wasn't very happy about that rookie of the month#takefnnote — Rudy Gobert (@rudygobert27) December 2, 2017

Gobert’s comment was a reference to the NBA Rookie of the Month awards for November, which went to the 76ers’ Ben Simmons in the Eastern Conference, and more importantly, the Lakers’ Kyle Kuzma in the Western Conference.

Following a 41-point explosion like that, Mitchell is grabbing the attention of everyone around the league. The No. 13 overall pick out of Louisville is averaging 16.4 points per game and trying to help Jazz fans get over the loss of Gordon Hayward. He’s also making a claim towards winning rookie of the month for December.