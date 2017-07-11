Rudy Gobert had inkling Gordon Hayward would leave Jazz

Gordon Hayward’s decision to leave the Utah Jazz to go to the Boston Celtics did not come as a complete shock to center Rudy Gobert.

Gobert said Tuesday that he had a feeling Hayward was leaning toward joining the Celtics after the two met on July 3.

Gobert said he could sense Hayward was leaning towards Boston when he went and met with him in San Diego — Tony Jones (@tribjazz) July 11, 2017

Rudy Gobert told us that he felt it was likely that Gordon Hayward was leaving after their meeting July 3. "It was awkward." — Andy Larsen (@andyblarsen) July 11, 2017

Another of Hayward’s former teammates wasn’t shocked by the forward’s decision either. In reality, for various reasons, few seem particularly surprised that Hayward left Utah and landed in Boston — be it because of an unwillingness to be the man, a team closer to contention, or the presence of Brad Stevens.