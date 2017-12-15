pixel 1
Rudy Gobert leaves game with left knee injury

December 15, 2017
by Gordon Dixon

Rudy Gobert exited the Utah Jazz’s game against the Boston Celtics on Friday night with an injury to his left knee.

During the first quarter, Gobert’s leg was rolled into by teammate Derrick Favors, sending the Utah center to the floor. He grabbed his knee while on the floor before getting to his feet. Below is video of what happened.

Gobert was able to walk to the locker room on his own to be examined. He was later ruled out for the game by the Jazz.

Gobert recently returned to the lineup after being diagnosed with a bone bruise in his right knee. He missed 11 games due to that injury.

