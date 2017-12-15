Rudy Gobert leaves game with left knee injury

Rudy Gobert exited the Utah Jazz’s game against the Boston Celtics on Friday night with an injury to his left knee.

During the first quarter, Gobert’s leg was rolled into by teammate Derrick Favors, sending the Utah center to the floor. He grabbed his knee while on the floor before getting to his feet. Below is video of what happened.

Rudy Gobert suffers what appears to be a knee injury after teammate Derrick Favors falls into his knee. #TakeNote pic.twitter.com/ykpEUMenf0 — Hashtag Basketball (@hashBasketball) December 16, 2017

Gobert was able to walk to the locker room on his own to be examined. He was later ruled out for the game by the Jazz.

Rudy Gobert walks to the locker room after Derrick Favors rolled into his knee. The more Gobert walked the better he seemed to be moving. Trainer Eric Waiters did a structural test on the floor and then Gobert got up to walk — David Locke (@Lockedonsports) December 16, 2017

Rudy Gobert has a left knee injury and will not return — Tony Jones (@tribjazz) December 16, 2017

Gobert recently returned to the lineup after being diagnosed with a bone bruise in his right knee. He missed 11 games due to that injury.