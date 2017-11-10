Rudy Gobert leaves Jazz game with knee injury (Video)

Rudy Gobert left Friday night’s Utah Jazz-Miami Heat game after suffering a knee injury in a collision.

The Jazz center was going for a loose ball and collided with Dion Waiters during the third quarter, who dived into Gobert’s knee.

Rudy Gobert injures his knee during a dive for a loose ball pic.twitter.com/h7ikgvoR5y — The Render (@TheRenderNBA) November 11, 2017

Gobert limped off the floor and went into the locker room for examination. He was termed probable to return with a right knee contusion.

The good news is the big man returned to the game in the fourth quarter.

Gobert is one of the best defensive players in the NBA and is averaging 14.1 points, 10.4 rebounds and 2.5 blocks per game this season.