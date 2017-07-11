Rudy Gobert has legendary response to projections that Jazz won’t make playoffs

Someone pick the mic up off the ground because Rudy Gobert just dropped it.

Gobert was asked on Tuesday about early projections that have his Utah Jazz out of the playoff picture for next season and had this perfect response, per Tony Jones of the Salt Lake Tribune.

Asked Gobert about projections having the Jazz fall out of the playoffs: "if I listened to projections, I'd be playing in France" — Tony Jones (@tribjazz) July 11, 2017

Gobert was indeed a little-known Frenchman who wasn’t projected to make much of an impact when Utah drafted him No. 27 overall in 2013. But now at the age of 25, he has become an elite two-way big with an All-NBA selection, an All-Defensive First Team nod, and a blocks title already under his belt.

As for the Jazz, many have already written them off given the ruthlessness of the West and the loss of Gordon Hayward in free agency. But Gobert never listened to the outside noise before, and he certainly isn’t about to start now.