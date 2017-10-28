Rudy Gobert says he likes LaVar Ball: ‘He seems like a pretty good dad to me’

LaVar Ball can rub many the wrong way, but Rudy Gobert is not one of them.

Before his Utah Jazz played the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday, the All-NBA big man said that he liked the divisive Ball family patriarch and called him a “pretty good dad,” according to Kyle Goon of the Salt Lake Tribune.

Rudy Gobert says he likes LaVar Ball: “He got the world’s attention. I think that’s what he wanted. Everyone fell into his trap.” — Kyle Goon (@kylegoon) October 28, 2017

Gobert on LaVar Ball: “He seems like a pretty good dad to me. I think his kids are all pretty good.” — Kyle Goon (@kylegoon) October 28, 2017

Ball continues to cause controversy now that his eldest son Lonzo is in his rookie season with the Lakers. But it’s hard not to respect him as a father and as a businessman, and that seems to be what Gobert is getting at here.