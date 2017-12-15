Rudy Gobert reportedly may have MCL sprain

Rudy Gobert recently returned to the Utah Jazz from a knee injury, and now the center finds himself out once again because of his knee.

Gobert left Friday’s game against the Boston Celtics after a teammate rolled into his knee. He was down in pain and eventually went to the locker room, where he was quickly ruled out for the rest of the game.

Rudy Gobert suffers what appears to be a knee injury after teammate Derrick Favors falls into his knee. #TakeNote pic.twitter.com/ykpEUMenf0 — Hashtag Basketball (@hashBasketball) December 16, 2017

Now ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports that the early evaluation suggests he has a Grade 1 MCL sprain.

Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert still needs to undergo an MRI on injured left knee, but early evaluation suggests a Grade 1 MCL sprain, league source tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 16, 2017

Gobert, who is a defensive stalwart and double-double machine, missed 11 games after suffering a knee injury last month. This was just his sixth game back from the last injury, and he may end up missing some time once again.