Friday, December 15, 2017

Rudy Gobert reportedly may have MCL sprain

by Larry Brown

Rudy Gobert recently returned to the Utah Jazz from a knee injury, and now the center finds himself out once again because of his knee.

Gobert left Friday’s game against the Boston Celtics after a teammate rolled into his knee. He was down in pain and eventually went to the locker room, where he was quickly ruled out for the rest of the game.

Now ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports that the early evaluation suggests he has a Grade 1 MCL sprain.

Gobert, who is a defensive stalwart and double-double machine, missed 11 games after suffering a knee injury last month. This was just his sixth game back from the last injury, and he may end up missing some time once again.

