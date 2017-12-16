Report: Rudy Gobert to miss a month with knee, leg injuries

The Utah Jazz will reportedly be without star center Rudy Gobert for a month.

According to Shams Charania of the Vertical, Gobert has been diagnosed with a sprained PCL and a bone bruise in his tibia, which will rule him out for several weeks.

Sources: Utah Jazz star Rudy Gobert has been diagnosed with a sprained PCL in his left knee and bone bruise in tibia, expected to be sidelined for one month. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 16, 2017

This will confirm Utah’s worst fears after Gobert had his knee rolled up by teammate Derrick Favors on Friday. More worrisome for Utah is the fact that this is already the second fairly significant knee injury he has sustained this season, though at least there was clear contact that led to this one.