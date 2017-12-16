pixel 1
header
Saturday, December 16, 2017

Report: Rudy Gobert to miss a month with knee, leg injuries

December 16, 2017
by Grey Papke

Rudy Gobert knee

The Utah Jazz will reportedly be without star center Rudy Gobert for a month.

According to Shams Charania of the Vertical, Gobert has been diagnosed with a sprained PCL and a bone bruise in his tibia, which will rule him out for several weeks.

This will confirm Utah’s worst fears after Gobert had his knee rolled up by teammate Derrick Favors on Friday. More worrisome for Utah is the fact that this is already the second fairly significant knee injury he has sustained this season, though at least there was clear contact that led to this one.

Follow Larry Brown Sports on Twitter | Like us on Facebook for latest news

Comments

comments powered by Disqus