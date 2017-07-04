Rudy Gobert reacts to Gordon Hayward leaving Jazz

Rudy Gobert tried his best to make sure Gordon Hayward stayed with the Utah Jazz, but his efforts were not enough. In the end, Hayward decided to leave for the Boston Celtics. And Gobert is heartbroken.

Gobert posted a video on his Instagram story Tuesday in which he appeared to be reacting to the Hayward news. His choice of music was quite notable:

Rudy Gobert just posted this video on Instagram… The song in the background: "These hoes ain't loyal" pic.twitter.com/X4NCfzoqo2 — Tommy Beer (@TommyBeer) July 5, 2017

Gobert seems to be saying Hayward isn’t loyal by leaving.

It’s impossible for Gobert not to be hurt by Hayward leaving. The Jazz were just building a good team and now it’s all crumbling. And Gobert had tried really hard to get Hayward to stay, too.