Ad Unit
Friday, June 30, 2017

Rudy Gobert responds to fan’s tweet about issue with Ricky Rubio

June 30, 2017
by Larry Brown

Rudy Gobert Jazz

The Utah Jazz on Friday acquired Ricky Rubio in a trade, and Jazz center Rudy Gobert is pretty excited about the move.

Gobert, one of the top interior defenders in the league, brushed aside a fan who said Rubio didn’t like Gobert.

Here’s the fan’s tweet:

And Gobert’s swift rejection:

A Gobert-Rubio tandem in Utah wouldn’t be bad, but the Jazz would see a noticeable dropoff from last season if they’re unable to retain Gordon Hayward.


Follow Larry Brown Sports on Twitter | Like us on Facebook for latest news




Comments

comments powered by Disqus