Rudy Gobert responds to fan’s tweet about issue with Ricky Rubio

The Utah Jazz on Friday acquired Ricky Rubio in a trade, and Jazz center Rudy Gobert is pretty excited about the move.

Gobert, one of the top interior defenders in the league, brushed aside a fan who said Rubio didn’t like Gobert.

Here’s the fan’s tweet:

Worth noting: Ricky really really really doesn't like Rudy Gobert. That could be fascinating — Patrick Fenelon (@Patrick_Fenelon) June 30, 2017

And Gobert’s swift rejection:

You can delete your account now https://t.co/eYA8w4sf2P — Rudy Gobert (@rudygobert27) June 30, 2017

A Gobert-Rubio tandem in Utah wouldn’t be bad, but the Jazz would see a noticeable dropoff from last season if they’re unable to retain Gordon Hayward.