Rudy Gobert responds to fan’s tweet about issue with Ricky Rubio
The Utah Jazz on Friday acquired Ricky Rubio in a trade, and Jazz center Rudy Gobert is pretty excited about the move.
Gobert, one of the top interior defenders in the league, brushed aside a fan who said Rubio didn’t like Gobert.
Here’s the fan’s tweet:
Worth noting: Ricky really really really doesn't like Rudy Gobert. That could be fascinating
— Patrick Fenelon (@Patrick_Fenelon) June 30, 2017
And Gobert’s swift rejection:
You can delete your account now https://t.co/eYA8w4sf2P
— Rudy Gobert (@rudygobert27) June 30, 2017
Let's get it @rickyrubio9 !!!
— Rudy Gobert (@rudygobert27) June 30, 2017
A Gobert-Rubio tandem in Utah wouldn’t be bad, but the Jazz would see a noticeable dropoff from last season if they’re unable to retain Gordon Hayward.