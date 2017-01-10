Report: Russell Westbrook asked Kevin Durant how he could change at June dinner

Russell Westbrook was apparently willing to tone down the Brodie in an effort to keep Kevin Durant in Oklahoma City.

According to Ramona Shelburne in a feature written for ESPN, Westbrook, Thunder teammate Nick Collison, and Thunder assistant coach Royal Ivey met Durant for dinner in the last week of June, just before free agency. At the dinner, Westbrook reportedly asked Durant how he could change in the hopes of convincing the former MVP to stay.

By now, we all now the way that this story ends with Durant ultimately leaving Oklahoma City to sign with the Golden State Warriors and the icy falling out with Westbrook that followed. Considering Westbrook’s isolationist DGAF style of play, his offer to Durant was probably little more than lip service. But this latest tidbit is yet another interesting addition to the backstory as the rivalry between the two ex-teammates continues to grow.

