Did Russell Westbrook try to trip Iman Shumpert in loss to Cavs Sunday? (Video)

Grayson Allen’s soul may have taken over Russell Westbrook’s body Sunday.

As he was on the deck in a failed pursuit of a loose ball in Oklahoma City’s 107-91 loss to Cleveland, Thunder guard Russell Westbrook appeared to stick his leg out and attempt to trip Cavs swingman Iman Shumpert.

Westbrook’s frustration may have boiled over in a contest that saw the Thunder take a 13-point deficit into the half and never get back within striking distance. But that still doesn’t excuse such a careless lapse in judgment, one that, as Allen has proven, is dangerous and has no place in the sport.

Video via NBA Reddit