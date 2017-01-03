Russell Westbrook does Discount Double Check in front of Bucks fans (Video)

Russell Westbrook found a creative way to get under the skin of Milwaukee Bucks fans Monday night, and the timing of it couldn’t have been better.

Westbrook, who scored a game-high 30 points in the Oklahoma City Thunder’s loss, was really feeling it at one point after draining a 3-pointer, so he turned around and looked in the direction of Jason Terry and broke out the “Discount Double Check” celebration:

Russell Westbrook hits the 3 and then does the Discount Doublecheck in Milwaukee. pic.twitter.com/VAIFVuPfDs — Scott Charlton (@Scott_Charlton) January 3, 2017

Judging by the chorus of boos, it’s safe to assume many Bucks fans knew Westbrook was taking a shot at their NFL team’s quarterback. Aaron Rodgers has made the belt celebration famous, and it became more popular when it was incorporated into a State Farm Insurance commercial. Westbrook is hardly the first person to taunt Rodgers (here’s another example), but he may be the first to do it in front of Bucks fans.

With the Packers set to take on the New York Giants in the first round of the NFL playoffs Sunday, Westbrook likely planned that ahead of time. Too bad his night ended with a loss.