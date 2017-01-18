Ad Unit
Wednesday, January 18, 2017

Russell Westbrook forgets to dribble, gets called for travel (Video)

January 18, 2017
by Larry Brown

Russell Westbrook travel

Russell Westbrook had a travel against the Warriors on Wednesday that was so blatant, not even he could get away with it.

During the third quarter of OKC’s game against Golden State, Westbrook took an inbounds pass under the Thunder’s basket and started to call a play. The problem is Westbrook walked about five steps before bouncing the ball as if he completely forgot he needed to dribble.

The replay caused ESPN analyst Jeff Van Gundy to laugh:

Sorry, Russ. We know that superstars get some leeway from officials, but nobody can get away with that.


Follow Larry Brown Sports on Twitter | Like us on Facebook for latest news

Comments

comments powered by Disqus