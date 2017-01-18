Russell Westbrook forgets to dribble, gets called for travel (Video)

Russell Westbrook had a travel against the Warriors on Wednesday that was so blatant, not even he could get away with it.

During the third quarter of OKC’s game against Golden State, Westbrook took an inbounds pass under the Thunder’s basket and started to call a play. The problem is Westbrook walked about five steps before bouncing the ball as if he completely forgot he needed to dribble.

The replay caused ESPN analyst Jeff Van Gundy to laugh:

Here's Russ's travel looping one because twitter is trying to drive me into a padded room pic.twitter.com/q5gV3JEQUp — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) January 19, 2017

Sorry, Russ. We know that superstars get some leeway from officials, but nobody can get away with that.