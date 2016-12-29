Russell Westbrook on ejection: ‘It’s crazy’

Russell Westbrook was ejected in the third quarter of Thursday’s Thunder-Grizzlies game for arguing a call, which led to two technical fouls.

Westbrook was arguing a non-goaltending call, which led him to get a tech. He then complained about the tech by saying it was “bulls—,” which only led him to get a second tech and automatic ejection.

Thunder's Russell Westbrook ejected after back-to-back technical fouls for arguing call pic.twitter.com/vyxlwFErVp — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) December 30, 2016

After the game, Westbrook complained that he doesn’t get enough calls from the officials. He also said it was “crazy” that he got ejected in the game.

Westbrook on his ejection tonight: "It's crazy, especially being ejected like that, when I didn't do nothing." pic.twitter.com/DZPUUUVwen — Fred Katz (@FredKatz) December 30, 2016

Referee crew chief Jason Phillips explained why Westbrook was tossed:

Crew chief Jason Phillips spoke with a pool reporter about the Westbrook ejection after the game. Here's what he had to say: pic.twitter.com/jn5nh0lTrG — Fred Katz (@FredKatz) December 30, 2016

If players were ejected every time they complained about a call being bulls—, there wouldn’t be enough players on the floor to finish a game.