Ad Unit
Thursday, December 29, 2016

Russell Westbrook on ejection: ‘It’s crazy’

December 29, 2016
by Larry Brown

Russell Westbrook

Russell Westbrook was ejected in the third quarter of Thursday’s Thunder-Grizzlies game for arguing a call, which led to two technical fouls.

Westbrook was arguing a non-goaltending call, which led him to get a tech. He then complained about the tech by saying it was “bulls—,” which only led him to get a second tech and automatic ejection.

After the game, Westbrook complained that he doesn’t get enough calls from the officials. He also said it was “crazy” that he got ejected in the game.

Referee crew chief Jason Phillips explained why Westbrook was tossed:

If players were ejected every time they complained about a call being bulls—, there wouldn’t be enough players on the floor to finish a game.


Follow Larry Brown Sports on Twitter | Like us on Facebook for latest news

Comments

comments powered by Disqus