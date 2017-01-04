Russell Westbrook accidentally hits ref in head with ball (Video)

Russell Westbrook received a technical foul in the first quarter of the Thunder’s game against the Hornets on Wednesday after accidentally hitting referee Tre Maddox in the head with a ball.

Westbrook was trying to pass the ball to Maddox as the action headed to a break, but Maddox wasn’t looking, and the ball knocked him in the head.

Thunder's Russell Westbrook drills referee in the head with the ball pic.twitter.com/57PygvLNHG — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) January 5, 2017

Westbrook was extremely apologetic about the inadvertent play, which may help his argument to have the tech rescinded.

For now, Westbrook is tied for the league lead with 10 technicals on the season — not a place he wants to be.