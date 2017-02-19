Russell Westbrook, Kevin Durant team up for sweet give-and-go (Video)

Russell Westbrook and Kevin Durant teamed up for a nice give-and-go at the All-Star Game on Sunday, proving that whatever bad blood exists between them off the court does not spill onto it — at least during exhibitions.

Midway during the first quarter of the All-Star Game, Westbrook passed to Durant, who then fed the ball back to Russ for a nice alley-oop dunk:

Just like old times.. pic.twitter.com/bo2tt2mkkh — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) February 20, 2017

What the video doesn’t show is that after the alley-oop, Westbrook appeared to give a pat on the butt to Durant when they got back on defense.

Guess that despite everything, they can play nicely on the court when they’re teammates.

And the rest of their Western Conference teammates loved it: