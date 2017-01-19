Russell Westbrook says he is not on speaking terms with Kevin Durant

Russell Westbrook and Kevin Durant may have spoken for a brief moment on the court Wednesday night, but that hardly means they are back to being friendly with one another.

Late in the third quarter of the Golden State Warriors’ 121-100 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder, Durant and Westbrook had a very brief conversation.

Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook exchange words! pic.twitter.com/kLlr42QH6e — NBA Updates (@MySportsRumor) January 19, 2017

When asked about that exchange after the game, Westbrook denied that it took place and stated clearly that he and Durant are not on speaking terms.

Westbrook on if he and Durant are on speaking terms and their "exchange" in the third quarter: pic.twitter.com/6qNLIkxgND — Royce Young (@royceyoung) January 19, 2017

After the final whistle blew, Westbrook did not shake hands with Durant. In fact, he may have even told Enes Kanter to keep away from K.D.

Lmao Russell Westbrook REALLY dont like Kevin Durantpic.twitter.com/vM7WH0GkqO — Daily Wave (@DailyWave_) January 19, 2017

If the feud between Durant and Westbrook ever ends, it seems pretty clear that Westbrook will have to be the one to wave the white flag. Durant praised Westbrook in an interview a few months back and said he thinks of him as a brother, and Russ responded a few days later by seemingly taking a shot at his former teammate with this outfit.

Westbrook posted his 21st triple-double of the season in Wednesday’s loss and was at the center of plenty of drama. We can only pray that the Warriors and Thunder meet in a playoff series.