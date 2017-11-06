Russell Westbrook sounds off on ‘bulls—’ officiating after loss

The Oklahoma City Thunder are now just 4-5 to start the season, and the frustration is beginning to mount for The Brodie.

After a 103-99 loss to Portland on Sunday, OKC star Russell Westbrook said that the Thunder weren’t getting officiated the same way and ripped some of the calls as “a bunch of bulls—,” per Fred Katz of the Norman Transcript.

For what it’s worth, the Thunder shot just 12 free throws to 22 for the Blazers, and Carmelo Anthony was ejected in the third quarter after somehow being whistled for a Flagrant 2 foul on a drive to the basket.

Carmelo was just called for a flagrant 2 and ejected for an elbow to the face of Nurkic pic.twitter.com/t2IuqmTttU — Joe Sports (@IamJoeSports) November 6, 2017

Westbrook doesn’t usually take losing all that well, and though he may have a point here, he may be getting a call from the league office some time soon.