Russell Westbrook shoots down ‘Thank you Kyrie’ story

Russell Westbrook shot down a storyline seemingly started by fans on social media Sunday night who were hoping to stir up the latest bit of controversy between Westbrook and his former teammate, Kevin Durant.

The Oklahoma City Thunder posted a video to Twitter on Christmas showing Westbrook making a shot in warmups and then running off the court and yelling something.

First try! Russell Westbrook warms up on Christmas Day. RT to #NBAVote for Russ for #AllStar. pic.twitter.com/5bqpbzkaQX — OKC THUNDER (@okcthunder) December 25, 2016

Many on the internet thought they heard Westbrook yell, “Thank you Kyrie!” as he ran off the court in the video. Their speculation was that Westbrook was thanking Cavaliers point guard Kyrie Irving for making a shot to knock off the Golden State Warriors earlier in the day.

However, when asked about the video after the speculation mounted online, an incredulous Westbrook shot down all rumors.

Westbrook told reporters he screamed, “Thank you Jayme!” which is the name of Thunder trainer Joe Sharpe’s daughter. He also seemed outraged at the notion that he would be yelling another man’s name.

Westbrook was adamant and extremely candid about the absurdity of him "yelling another grown man's name." Wasn't upset, but direct. — Erik Horne (@ErikHorneOK) December 26, 2016

“What? F— do I look like, man? Why would I ever say that?” Westbrook said in pregame interviews, via The Oklahoman. “I would never say no other man’s name like that, for one. ‘Thank you Kyrie.’ What do I look like? I was talking to my trainer’s daughter. His daughter’s name is Jayme. ‘Thank you Jayme.’ I’m tired of – I ain’t about to keep going on that. I’m gonna keep my spirit up. I’m not about to even involve myself in no dumb stuff like that. Next question, man.”

Moreover, the storyline posed by folks on the ‘net doesn’t even add up, considering the Westbrook video was shot before Irving even made the game-winner against the Warriors.

Time stamp on @RandyRenner's Westbrook thank you Jayme video is 4:01. Kyrie hit the game-winner more than 10 minutes later. pic.twitter.com/IWFwxznjbQ — Fred Katz (@FredKatz) December 26, 2016

Westbrook couldn’t believe that had become a controversy but apparently understands it comes with the job. And just because a post about cupcakes on Instagram was a shot at Durant for leaving the Thunder for the Warriors doesn’t mean everything else he does is one too.