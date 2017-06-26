Russell Westbrook gets emotional thanking family in MVP speech

Russell Westbrook is known for having an edge both on and off the court, but he put that aside during his MVP acceptance speech on Monday.

Westbrook won the NBA MVP award and spent most of his speech thanking people. He thanked many involved with the Oklahoma City Thunder organization, his teammates (whom he brought on stage), his parents, his brother, and his wife. Westbrook was emotional during his speech, showing a side few have ever seen from him.

Here is video of him thanking his parents and brother:

VIDEO: Thunder's Russell Westbrook gets emotional thanking his family during his 2017 NBA MVP acceptance speech pic.twitter.com/rRkEB0ZZPe — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) June 27, 2017

Westbrook was only a few steps away from calling his family the real MVP.