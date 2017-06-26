Ad Unit
Monday, June 26, 2017

Russell Westbrook gets emotional thanking family in MVP speech

June 26, 2017
by Larry Brown

Russell Westbrook MVP

Russell Westbrook is known for having an edge both on and off the court, but he put that aside during his MVP acceptance speech on Monday.

Westbrook won the NBA MVP award and spent most of his speech thanking people. He thanked many involved with the Oklahoma City Thunder organization, his teammates (whom he brought on stage), his parents, his brother, and his wife. Westbrook was emotional during his speech, showing a side few have ever seen from him.

Here is video of him thanking his parents and brother:

Westbrook was only a few steps away from calling his family the real MVP.


Follow Larry Brown Sports on Twitter | Like us on Facebook for latest news

Comments

comments powered by Disqus