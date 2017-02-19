Russell Westbrook warms up apart from teammates at All-Star Game

There’s Russell Westbrook, and then there’s everybody else.

Westbrook is known for having a strong personality and marching to the beat of his own drum. Those personality traits appeared to be on display during pregame warmups for Sunday’s NBA All-Star Game.

According to reporters in attendance who captured both photo and video evidence, the Oklahoma City Thunder star warmed up on one basket, separate from the rest of his Western Conference All-Star teammates.

Russell Westbrook shooting on his own basket during warmups. https://t.co/3ImhO7OFjq pic.twitter.com/TFDrbPpQmQ — Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) February 20, 2017

West team down one end shooting before game. This guy all alone down the other end. https://t.co/8fkntnoqYc pic.twitter.com/2YAYhGtVPg — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanESPN) February 20, 2017

Russell Westbrook started on the near end, hit a halfcourt shot, then broke off to shoot by himself. Then Kevin Durant came out. pic.twitter.com/CY0NMM6mFg — Erik Horne (@ErikHorneOK) February 20, 2017

James Harden later joined him:

Russell Westbrook was practicing away from Kevin Durant and the other West All-Stars so James Harden joined him. pic.twitter.com/R095TCqEnV — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) February 20, 2017

Westbrook is in an interesting situation because of the tension between him and ex-Thunder teammate Kevin Durant. He may feel somewhat outnumbered as the Golden State Warriors have four All-Stars including KD, as well as head coach Steve Kerr leading the West squad.

It’s no surprise the lockers for Durant and Westbrook were far apart as seen here.