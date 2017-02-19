Ad Unit
Russell Westbrook warms up apart from teammates at All-Star Game

February 19, 2017
by Larry Brown

Russell Westbrook

There’s Russell Westbrook, and then there’s everybody else.

Westbrook is known for having a strong personality and marching to the beat of his own drum. Those personality traits appeared to be on display during pregame warmups for Sunday’s NBA All-Star Game.

According to reporters in attendance who captured both photo and video evidence, the Oklahoma City Thunder star warmed up on one basket, separate from the rest of his Western Conference All-Star teammates.

James Harden later joined him:

Westbrook is in an interesting situation because of the tension between him and ex-Thunder teammate Kevin Durant. He may feel somewhat outnumbered as the Golden State Warriors have four All-Stars including KD, as well as head coach Steve Kerr leading the West squad.

It’s no surprise the lockers for Durant and Westbrook were far apart as seen here.


