Russell Westbrook, wife Nina announce they are expecting first child

Russell Westbrook is having the best year of his career on the court, and it sounds like things are going just as well for him in his personal life.

Westbrook announced with an Instagram post on Wednesday that he and his wife, Nina Earl, are expecting their first child.

-5/2017- 🙏🏾 A post shared by Russell Westbrook (@russwest44) on Mar 1, 2017 at 9:49am PST

Westbrook and Earl met and began dating at UCLA, where they both played basketball. They were married in 2015.

Despite the way he may make it seem when he talks about Kevin Durant, things are apparently going just fine for Westbrook. We wish him and his wife all the best.