Wednesday, November 29, 2017

Russell Westbrook undergoes X-rays on hand after loss

November 29, 2017
by Larry Brown

Russell Westbrook

Russell Westbrook underwent X-rays on his left hand after Wednesday’s loss to the Orlando Magic.

Westbrook was seen looking frustrated after the Thunder’s 121-108 defeat, but that may have had to do with his hand as much as the game’s result.

The OKC point guard headed in for X-rays after the game, which were negative. The Thunder said Westbrook only had a bruise.

The good news for OKC is that Westbrook’s appears to have avoided serious injury. The bad news is the team has lost five of six and continues to struggle, even against bad teams.

