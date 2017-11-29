Russell Westbrook undergoes X-rays on hand after loss

Russell Westbrook underwent X-rays on his left hand after Wednesday’s loss to the Orlando Magic.

Westbrook was seen looking frustrated after the Thunder’s 121-108 defeat, but that may have had to do with his hand as much as the game’s result.

Russell Westbrook looked really upset after tonight's defeat. We know the feeling. pic.twitter.com/BquCR4Fjsm — Up The Thunder (@UpTheThunder) November 30, 2017

The OKC point guard headed in for X-rays after the game, which were negative. The Thunder said Westbrook only had a bruise.

Russell Westbrook had an x-ray on his left hand after the game tonight. Only a bruise, per the Thunder. — Fred Katz (@FredKatz) November 30, 2017

The good news for OKC is that Westbrook’s appears to have avoided serious injury. The bad news is the team has lost five of six and continues to struggle, even against bad teams.