Sam Mitchell reportedly candidate to join Pelicans’ coaching staff

Former Toronto Raptors head coach Sam Mitchell could be headed back to the NBA.

Mitchell is a candidate to join Alvin Gentry’s coaching staff with the New Orleans Pelicans, according to a report from The Vertical’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Mitchell, 53, coached the Raptors from 2004-2009 before being fired early in his fifth season. The team made the playoffs twice under his watch.

Mitchell also served as interim head coach of the Minnesota Timberwolves for the 2015-2016 after the late Flip Saunders underwent treatment for Hodgkin’s Lymphoma.

The veteran coach currently works as a host for SiriusXM NBA Radio.