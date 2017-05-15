Scott Brooks has great quote about pressure of Game 7

Washington Wizards head coach Scott Brooks is trying to keep everything in perspective ahead of the biggest game of the season.

Before Monday’s Game 7 between the Wizards and the Boston Celtics in their second-round playoff series, Brooks dropped this great quote about the pressure of the situation, per David Aldridge of TNT.

Scott Brooks, on the pressure of Game 7: "if we win, we win. If we lose, nobody's going to jail." — David Aldridge (@daldridgetnt) May 15, 2017

While Brooks is 2-0 in his head coaching career in Game 7s, this will be the first time the Wizards play one in the John Wall era, so it makes sense for Brooks to try to take some of the edge off. Still, with how bitter and physical the series has already been, Brooks’ quote might not even be a total guarantee.