Scott Brooks unsure when John Wall will return from knee injury

Wizards head coach Scott Brooks does not yet have a time frame for when he expects his star point guard to return from a knee injury.

Late last month, Washington announced John Wall was expected to miss around two weeks due to inflammation in his left knee. He had been dealing with discomfort in the knee since a game the Wizards played in early November against the Mavericks.

Since the team’s announcement, Wall has missed the Wizards’ last six games. Prior to their game against the Suns on Thursday, Wall was on the court doing some work with coaches after shootaround. However, Brooks still does not know when Wall return to game action.

Scott Brooks on John Wall’s post-shootaround session: “Just getting his workout with the coaches. There some conditioning and basketball work. Just the natural progression we have him going.” — Candace Buckner (@CandaceDBuckner) December 8, 2017

More Brooks said he “doesn’t know when” Wall will return.

Every day the team evaluates where he is and so far he’s “checked all the boxes.” — Candace Buckner (@CandaceDBuckner) December 8, 2017

Washington has been able to stay afloat without Wall, winning three of the games he has missed. However, it goes without saying, the Wizards are a completely different team without their best player, who was Third Team All-NBA last season. So far this season, Wall is averaging 20.3 points and 9.2 assists in 16 games.