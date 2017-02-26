Scott Foster has funny response to heckling Lakers fan

Even NBA officials are busting out the ol’ scoreboard argument nowadays.

Referee Scott Foster, who was working the Los Angeles Lakers-San Antonio Spurs game at Staples Center on Sunday, was heckled by a Lakers fan over a call he made and clapped back with this great response, per Tania Ganguli of the Los Angeles Times.

A Laker fan heckled official Scott Foster about a call. He pointed up at the scoreboard where it said the Spurs lead the Lakers by 21. — Tania Ganguli (@taniaganguli) February 26, 2017

The lopsided margin ultimately held up as the Spurs wound up winning by the final of 119-98. As for Foster, he has often been criticized for his perceived bias against the home teams. But there’s not really much of an argument to that effect when it’s a 20-plus point game, so credit to Foster for that simple yet epic comeback (and for handling the Staples Center hecklers better than, say, Dwight Howard does).

Image Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports