Sunday, February 26, 2017

Scott Foster has funny response to heckling Lakers fan

February 26, 2017
by Darryn Albert

Even NBA officials are busting out the ol’ scoreboard argument nowadays.

Referee Scott Foster, who was working the Los Angeles Lakers-San Antonio Spurs game at Staples Center on Sunday, was heckled by a Lakers fan over a call he made and clapped back with this great response, per Tania Ganguli of the Los Angeles Times.

The lopsided margin ultimately held up as the Spurs wound up winning by the final of 119-98. As for Foster, he has often been criticized for his perceived bias against the home teams. But there’s not really much of an argument to that effect when it’s a 20-plus point game, so credit to Foster for that simple yet epic comeback (and for handling the Staples Center hecklers better than, say, Dwight Howard does).

Image Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports


